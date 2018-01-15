KKK church bombing survivor speaks at Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A survivor of the deadly Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing says her memory of the Ku Klux Klan attack nearly 55 years ago is still fresh.

However, Rev. Carolyn Maull McKinstry focused on hope and reconciliation as she spoke to a crowd at Hope College Monday night on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Dr. McKinstry was 14 years old and working as a secretary when three KKK members bombed the Birmingham, Alabama church on Sept. 15, 1963.

“When I answered the phone, the caller said, ‘Three minutes.’ And as quickly as they said that, they hung up,” McKinstry recounted. “When the bomb exploded, you know, glass came crashing in and there were screams and someone said, ‘Hit the floor.’”

Four girls died in the blast and more than 20 others were injured.

Later that day, two African-American teenage boys also died in riots.

“I struggled with this for so long. I struggled with depression probably about 20 years after this thing happened,” McKinstry said. “Dr. King, one of the statements that I held on to said that it was his hope that the unmerited suffering of these girls would be redempted (sic),” she said. “And it looked like for a little bit that perhaps we had come to a crossroads where we were beginning to see the danger in continuing to teach hatred.”

But as she prepared to speak to the crowd Monday night, McKinstry told 24 Hour News 8 of her concern that the world may be taking steps backward.

“The things that I see today are frighteningly reminiscent of yesterday of those things that I’ve already lived through,” she said.

McKinstry still believes a world where there’s no hate is possible.

“I would hope that we would all work toward having the type of community that King spoke about, where lions walk with lambs and children lead us,” she said.

The theme of McKinstry’s Monday night address, “While the World Watched,” is also the name of the book she wrote, which details her experience during the civil rights movement and the day of the bombing.

