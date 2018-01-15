MDOT: Repairs to US-131 overpass could take weeks

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More bad news for drivers who rely on the 100th Street overpass at US-131: A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation says the span will be closed for at least three to four weeks.

The overpass has been closed since Friday night, when police say two semi-trucks heading northbound were carrying an oversized shipping container and hit the overpass.

The nearby Marathon gas station is also feeling the hit.

“Before the bridge, things were going really, really well,” said Abby Hoppen, marketing director for J&H Family Stores, which owns the service station that sits next to the 100th Street entrance to northbound US-131.

Hoppen says although it’s too early to provide exact numbers, the Marathon station has seen a drop in customers since MDOT closed the bridge Friday night.

“Two beams had to be removed,” explained MDOT spokesman John Richard. “Part of the deck had to be removed; the bridge railing.”

The closure means drivers coming from the southbound US-131 exit or those heading east on 100th Street can’t cross the overpass to get to the station.

“Every day that that bridge is closed is an impact on sales and traffic, and for consumers to reach us,” Hoppen said.

While the focus now is on fixing and reopening the overpass, MDOT says that could take a while, given the damage and the time of the year.

“Hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate once we get the beams in and we’ll get temperatures in the 30s that will help us pour that deck,” said Richard. “They have to design the fix, order the beams, secure funding. So, you know, all that takes a while.”

“I have full faith that (MDOT) will continue to work on it and get it done as fast as possible,” Hoppen said.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Richard says drivers should take Division Avenue to the east and Clyde Park Avenue to the west to avoid the closed overpass.

