MLK Day events in Grand Rapids Monday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several events are being held in Grand Rapids to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.

For the first time, the Opera Grand Rapids will be giving a free show to the public. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Fountain Street Church for holiday celebrations and performance of “I Dream.” Organizers say seating is available on a first-come basis.

The opera “I Dream” is based on the last 36 hours of King’s life.

==Above, watch the full interview with the writer and composer Douglas Tappin and Ashley Roberts from Opera Grand Rapids.==

The Urban League of West Michigan is celebrating the 18th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast in the Steelcase Ballroom at DeVos Place Monday morning. Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow will be attending the event.

==Below, watch the full interview with Urban League of West Michigan President Joe Jones.==

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

