Monday clipper might be the last one for a while





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will be greeted with slippery roads as a weak Alberta Clipper slips into the Lower Peninsula Monday.

The timing of the light snow will correspond with the morning commute. This will create slippery conditions in many areas. The evening commute will most likely be affected south of I-96.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Traffic conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 7 p.m. Monday from Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties southward. Allegan and Van Buren counties will likely receive more snow Monday night leading to the extended time of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Alberta Clippers typically do not have a lot of moisture with them. Most of West Michigan will only have to shovel an inch or two of snow with locally three to four inches possible in Allegan and Van Buren counties.

This may be the last Winter Weather Advisory as a warmer pattern change arrives this weekend.

Once this weekend arrives, it appears another January thaw will be in full effect.

This thaw period with above average temperatures will be longer lived, possibly lasting through the beginning of February.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Get the free Storm Team 8 app

Sign up for school closing text or email alerts

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

