Pickup found underwater in channel at Muskegon Lake

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheriff’s authorities are investigating after a pickup truck was found underwater in a channel at Muskegon Lake.

The Chevy S-10 pickup was discovered Monday in the mouth of the channel near the Muskegon Conservation Club in North Muskegon. It’s unclear when or why it entered the water.

North Muskegon Fire Department authorities told 24 Hour News 8 that the occupants of pickup were able to get out safely. It’s unclear how many people were inside the truck when the incident occurred.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office sent a dive team to the scene; however, the truck won’t be removed until Tuesday at the earliest because it’s submerged in about 15 feet of water.

24 Hour News 8 is heading to the scene and is working to get more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates and tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at Noon for the latest.

