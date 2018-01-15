Protecting yourself from the flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity across the U.S. including Michigan.
Today, we have Elizabeth Suing and Amanda Reed from Spectrum Health with us to talk about the flu, and what you can do for yourself and your family.
Preventing flu
- Get a flu shot it’s not too late
- Wash your hands often
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue
- Stay home and avoid contact with others if you’re ill
MedNow
- Non-emergency telemedicine service
- Available throughout Michigan
- More than 10,000 patient encounters in 2017
- $45 for a video visit
- Call 844.322.7374 or download the MedNow app