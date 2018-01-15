Protecting yourself from the flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting widespread flu activity across the U.S. including Michigan.

Today, we have Elizabeth Suing and Amanda Reed from Spectrum Health with us to talk about the flu, and what you can do for yourself and your family.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Preventing flu

Get a flu shot it’s not too late

Wash your hands often

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue

Stay home and avoid contact with others if you’re ill

MedNow

Non-emergency telemedicine service

Available throughout Michigan

More than 10,000 patient encounters in 2017

$45 for a video visit

Call 844.322.7374 or download the MedNow app

