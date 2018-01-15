Snyder tours auto show in Detroit; touts industry health





DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The North American International Auto Show isn’t just a lure for vehicle buffs.

Gov. Rick Snyder was among the many lawmakers and politicians strolling the floor in Detroit Monday. The focus for him and the many others expected at the show Tuesday is the relative health of the auto industry.

Snyder recently returned from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. He told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that the two shows cater to a different crowds, but are closing the gap.

“This show is really about the vehicles and the consumers side of the world, and that’s why it’s important that we continue that public piece, where I view CES as more of a supply-based situation, where it’s the integration into the electronics world. And that’s that convergence going on. The auto industry and the IT industry are converging into the mobility industry,” Snyder said.

The governor also pointed out that Michigan isn’t being left behind.

“Look at the number of Silicon Valley companies, California companies, companies around the world that are setting up offices in Michigan. Everything from Google to Uber. Waymo has presence here, the continuation goes on. And so what I’d say it’s not a versus thing; we are the world’s leader. We want to be the best partner with the rest of the world,” he said.

Almost the entire Congressional delegation are expected to attend the auto show Tuesday, along with both of Michigan’s U.S. senators and Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette.

