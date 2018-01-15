Steelers, Saints staffs to work Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) The coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints have been selected to work the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28.

Mike Tomlin and his coaches, who lost Sunday to Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs, will handle the AFC squad. Sean Payton and his coaches, who fell to Minnesota on Sunday, will guide the NFC.

Each conference will also be led by two legends captains, one on offense and one on defense. Hall of Famers running back LaDainian Tomlinson and defensive end Jason Taylor will lead the AFC. Three-time Pro Bowl RB Warrick Dunn and Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks will help the NFC.

