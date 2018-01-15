‘Tiny Dancer’ treated at Helen DeVos now cancer-free





UNDATED (WOOD) — She’s called the tiny dancer.

Lily-Mae Morrison is a ballerina from Ireland who was diagnosed with cancer and received a lot of attention — including a chance to meet Elton John.

Now, she’s getting more fame after participating in a research trial at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Lily-Mae was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. There is no known cure, but the doctors at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital may be changing that.

The tiny dancer started dance at her parents’ studio when she was four. Shortly after that, she had a pain in her back that turned out to be cancer.

“She was dancing that week, she was playing on the beach and suddenly to get the news that her whole body was riddled with cancer is just… even to this day, I get emotional when I think about it,” said Lily-Mae’s mother, Jude Sibley.

Sibley says her daughter’s small stomach had a tumor that was 13 centimeters. She went through months of treatment in Dublin and went into remission.

“Remission for neuroblastoma isn’t what people think,” Sibley said. “It has an absolutely terrifying rate of relapse.”

When it comes back, it’s usually fatal.

“There are no known cures,” Sibley said.

Sibley did some digging online and learned about a trial in Grand Rapids at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital. The trial uses a drug called DFMO.

“Really, what DFMO is for us, is hope in a bottle,” she said.

DFMO was developed for African sleeping sickness, but Dr. Giselle Sholler at the Helen Devos Children’s Hospital thought it could help kids with neuroblastoma.

In Lily-Mae’s case, it helped.

“There is no way you can thank somebody for your child’s life,” Sibley said.

Lily-Mae started the trial four years ago and finished this week. Sibley says her daughter stopped taking the pill two years ago and has remained cancer-free.

“To be able to take an oral pill that stops this monstrous murdering disease (from making a ) comeback is just amazing,” Sibley said. “She’s the tiny dancer, but she can be whatever she wants to be. I don’t care what she does as long as she grows up.”

Lilly-Mae got to meet Elton John before one of his concerts where he dedicated the song, “Tiny Dancer” to her.

Research for the treatment is ongoing. Click of tap here for more information or to help fund the research, click or tap here.

