Wyoming PD: 28th Street reopens after crash; 1 injured

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police suspect a medical condition may be to blame for the crash that shut down eastbound 28th Street during rush hour.

It happened at approximately 5:51 p.m. Monday on 28th Street east of Byron Center Avenue SW, near Hazelwood Avenue.

Officers say an elderly man was driving east on 28th Street when his vehicle veered off the road and hit a pole.

Investigators say the driver was unresponsive at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unclear.

Authorities shut down eastbound 28th Street between Byron Center Avenue and Sharon Avenue SW to investigate the crash. The roadway reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

