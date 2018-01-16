1 sent to hospital after striking tree in Cass Co.

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree.

It happened around 4:35 a.m. Tuesday on Cassopolis Road near Grange Street in Mason Township, east of Edwardsburg.

Authorities said the driver was traveling southbound on Cassopolis Road when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. The driver was not wearing seat belt at the time of the crash and authorities were unable to determine if alcohol was a factor.

The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for injuries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

