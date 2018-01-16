Authorities: Deputies chase suspects in stolen car

BLOOMINGDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested for charges including meth possession and auto theft after a chase through Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties, authorities say.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says it started around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of E. Kalamazoo and Chestnut streets in Bloomingdale.

Authorities say deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, which was later found to be stolen, for obstructed plates. The driver didn’t stop and deputies gave chase. Kalamazoo County deputies were waiting across the county line to deploy tire deflation devices. The devices worked and the two front tires of the suspects’ vehicle went flat. Authorities say the driver tried to keep going, but the vehicle eventually came to a stop.

Deputies broke out a window. Authorities say the driver kept resisting and wouldn’t show his hands, so they used a Taser on him.

In total, three suspects were arrested. The driver, 38-year-old Shawn Newnum, was charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, and receiving and concealing stolen property. He also had outstanding warrants.

A woman passenger, 34-year-old Kristine Jung, was charged with possession of meth.

Newnum’s bond was set at $150,000 and Jung’s at $15,000.

A male passenger’s whose name was not released Tuesday was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Kalamazoo County.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

