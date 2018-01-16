Boom heard as bright flash streaks across sky

Related Coverage Spectacular Fireball Meteor in SE Michigan!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across Michigan reported seeing a bright flash in the sky Tuesday evening.

Storm Team 8 says it was a meteor. Chief meteorologist Bill Steffen says the phenomenon is called a fireball or bolide.

The National Weather Service in Detroit confirmed it was not thunder or lightning, and said it was a “likely meteor.”

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

WOOD TV8 viewers reported seeing it around 8:15 p.m. near Holland, in Byron Center, Grandville, north of Martin and Marshall, among other places.

Several videos of the flash have been posted online from security and dash cameras. Mike Austin posted one such video captured by his dashcam as he drove north on I-75 near Bloomfield Hills.

Storm Team 8 says the fireball would have been visible in an area with a diameter or about 200 miles. Other reports of seeing it came out of Milwaukee, Boyne City, northwest Ohio and southwest Ontario, Canada.

It also came with a sonic boom: People also reported the loud sound shook their houses.

