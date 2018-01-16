Boom heard as bright flash streaks across sky

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People across Michigan reported seeing a bright flash in the sky Tuesday evening.
Storm Team 8 says it was a meteor. Chief meteorologist Bill Steffen says the phenomenon is called a fireball or bolide.
The National Weather Service in Detroit confirmed it was not thunder or lightning, and said it was a “likely meteor.”
WOOD TV8 viewers reported seeing it around 8:15 p.m. near Holland, in Byron Center, Grandville, north of Martin and Marshall, among other places.
Several videos of the flash have been posted online from security and dash cameras. Mike Austin posted one such video captured by his dashcam as he drove north on I-75 near Bloomfield Hills.
Storm Team 8 says the fireball would have been visible in an area with a diameter or about 200 miles. Other reports of seeing it came out of Milwaukee, Boyne City, northwest Ohio and southwest Ontario, Canada.
It also came with a sonic boom: People also reported the loud sound shook their houses.