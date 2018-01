GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ultimate basketball experience is coming to Grand Rapids this weekend! The Harlem Globetrotters have arrived in West Michigan and one of the players, Buckets Blakes joined eightWest today.

The Original Harlem Globetrotters

Sunday, Jan 21

2pm – Van Andel Arena

