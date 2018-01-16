1st floor of house collapses in Kent County fire





VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are battling a fire at house under construction in eastern Kent County Tuesday morning.

The blaze started around 3:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Lally Street NE in Vergennes Township, north of Lowell.

Authorities on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire caused the first floor of the house to collapse. No one was inside at the time, firefighters said.

It’s unknown what sparked the blaze, but firefighter said it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

Crews plan to be on scene for several hours. Due to the cold weather, hydrants in the area were frozen and water had to brought in to help put out the flames.

