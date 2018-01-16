Feds, NFL player warn of new teen trend: Tide Pod challenge

(WOOD) — Federal officials are urging people to not give into the latest social media stunt among teenagers, called the Tide Pod challenge.

Participants hold laundry detergent pods in their mouths and post video of the act on social media.

Tide Pods contain a mix of ethanol, hydrogen peroxide and polymers. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says ingesting the liquid can be deadly.

“A meme should not become a family tragedy. Don’t eat poison,” the agency warned in a Facebook post Friday.

Since 2012, the deaths of eight children have been linked to eating Tide Pods.

Proctor and Gamble, which manufactures Tide Pods, recently launched an online video campaign with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, warning teenagers of the danger of eating the product.

