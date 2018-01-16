Group behind ‘be nice.’ campaign open headquarters in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The organization behind the anti-bullying campaign “be nice.” cut the ribbon on a new home Tuesday.

The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is now calling the 300 block of South Division Avenue home.

The organization works with 150 schools in the West Michigan, teaching its “be nice.” curriculum and encouraging people to talk about mental health issues, including suicide, and encouraging students to reach out to others who may be struggling.

Along with the new location comes a storefront where the public can shop for “be nice.” gear from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It’s a quite an empowering moment for the Mental Health Foundation,” said Christy Buck, the executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. “We are a small organization, but we are impacting the community. To be street front, is just amazing, and it’s given a new energy.”

The “nice” in “be nice.” stands for notice, invite, challenge and empower.

The group encourages people to learn more about their message and sign the be nice pledge on its website.

