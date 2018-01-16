GVSU basketball prepares for ‘Downtown Thursday’ game

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Valley State University’s basketball programs are holding their second “Downtown Thursday Nights” event of the season this week at the DeltaPlex in Walker.

The Lakers play host to Lake Superior State, with the action tipping off with the women’s teams at 6 p.m., followed by the men at 8 p.m.

“It’s a great environment to play out here in the DeltaPlex,” said Myles Miller, GVSU senior guard. “It’s good to know I’m playing on the same floor as potentially professional players that are going to play in the NBA. I think that’s huge.”

The coaches expressed support for the event as well.

“It’s just different. At this level you’re always looking for ways to enhance your guys experience as players,” said Ric Wesley, head men’s basketball coach. “We’re in Grand Rapids and a great area. Some of the teams in our league can’t do this. We thought it was a good idea and hopefully something we can take advantage and try to grow and build on.”

Both the men and women’s teams come in on a roll.

The women’s team is 14-3 overall and has won seven of its last eight games. The Lakers’ only setback was a loss to top-ranked Ashland.

Men’s basketball is experiencing a similar run, winning six of its last seven games. That stretch has allowed the Lakers to improve their overall record to 9-8.

“We changed some of our strategy. We’re playing a little more of a pass and cut offense now,” said Wesley. “It’s helped us. We’re not turning the ball over nearly as much as we were in the beginning of the year. We’re maximizing our opportunities on the offensive end. Our offensive efficiency has really risen in the last month or so.”

