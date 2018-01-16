MDOT: US-131 overpass fix will take at least 6 months

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The news for drivers who rely on the 100th Street overpass at US-131 just got worse: The Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday it will be at least six months before the span reopens to traffic.

MDOT spokesman John Richard says the damage caused by Friday night’s crash is worse than originally anticipated. He told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday that MDOT must order new steel beams for the overpass, which will take months.

Two semi-trucks were carrying an oversized shipping container when they hit the bridge over US-131 in Byron Township.

Crews have already removed two beams, part of the deck and bridge railing that was damaged by the crash, according to Richard.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

The overpass closure means southbound US-131 drivers who take the 100th Street exit and those heading east on 100th Street must take Clyde Park Avenue as a detour. Drivers to the east of the overpass should take Division Avenue as an alternate route.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

