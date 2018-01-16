MI legislators discuss potential government shutdown

DETROIT (WOOD) — Many of Michigan’s legislators have made their way to Detroit for the North American International Auto Show, but the auto industry’s latest products weren’t their only concern.

U.S. lawmakers are facing the possibility of a government shutdown, unless they can authorize more spending. Many obstacles are looming, but members do not want a shutdown.

“I hope we don’t go to a shutdown,” Democratic Sen. Gary Peters said. “That’s what’s on tap for Friday if we don’t act. To me, that’s unacceptable.”

Many delegates said they think a shutdown is a bad idea, but it remains a real possibility.

“We need to have bipartisan agreement,” Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow said. “I understand that the Republicans have the House, the Senate and the White House but what we do has to be bipartisan in order to get things done.”

Bipartisan support is often difficult to achieve, but the number of issues that will be a part of the discussion will make it much harder to accomplish. Funding for the Children’s Health Insurance program and pension reform will be up for debate.

The biggest issue seems to be the Differed Action for Childhood Arrivals program, more commonly known as DACA.

Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga was a part of the last government shutdown that took place over a single issue, and said that is a miscalculation.

“I think that’s a mistake. I think it was a mistake when we had shut own government, and hopefully some people have learned their lessons,” he said. “That was not the most effective way at the time of getting rid of Obamacare, this is not the most effective way of trying to get another issue like DACA or any other issue taken care of.”

