GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are responding to a bank robbery in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. at the Macatawa Bank located at 2440 Burton Street SE near Breton Road.

GRPD is currently investigating a bank robbery at Macatawa Bank, 2440 Burton St SE. Occurred at 12:05. PIO enroute, ETA 12:50 — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 16, 2018

Police have not released any additional information surrounding the incident. It is unknown if the robber was arrested or able to get away.

