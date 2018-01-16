Safe a life with a plasma donation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever saved a life? It’s a lot easier than you might think, because donating plasma can do just that. Here to tell us more about why it’s so important to donate, is Dom Moceri from CSL Plasma and Julie Fetch.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
CSL Plasma has locations in Wyoming, Portage and Lansing and is a leader in collecting plasma. Plasma is used to create lifesaving therapies and also helps with trauma and surgeries and CSL is looking for donors.
Donors are compensated for their time and the collection process takes about 90 minutes.
CSL Plasma
1290 28th Street SW – Wyoming
321 Mall Drive – Portage
cslplasma.com