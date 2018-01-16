Superintendent of Caledonia schools resigns

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Caledonia Community Schools will soon start its search for a new superintendent.

Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff confirms Randy Rodriguez submitted his resignation Monday, and the board accepted it during a special meeting.

Caniff said there were some strained relationships within the administration, and it was a mutual decision for the superintendent and district to part ways immediately.

Caniff said while there was a Title VII complaint filed against Rodriguez “quite some time ago,” the board didn’t find any unlawful behavior during its investigation and it didn’t lead to Rodriguez’s resignation.

District documents obtained by 24 Hour News 8 about the Title VII investigation show a complaint of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation against Rodriguez and another person whose name is redacted from records was made during a board meeting on Nov. 14, 2016. While the board said it found no validity to the accusation, “the Investigation (sic) did reveal that there is a perception among a minority of female employees in (redacted) that Mr. Rodriguez may have gender-based views about women and that Caledonia, generally is a ‘good ol’ boys club.'”

The board agreed to require diversity and inclusion training for all administrators and central office staff, as well as leadership consulting.

Caniff says he will serve as acting superintendent for Caledonia schools until an interim superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will likely remain in place for the rest of the school year.

Caniff will also continue to carry out his duties as Kent ISD superintendent.

***CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed information about the nature of the Title VII complaint to Kent ISD’s superintendent; that information came from board documents obtained via FOIA. This story has since been corrected to properly reflect the source.***

