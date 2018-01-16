Sword attack suspect arraigned from jail cell





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are crediting a 13-year-old boy for saving his mom’s life.

The boy was home when his dad broke into his mom’s apartment and attacked her with a samurai sword. Police said the outcome could have been much worse, even fatal, had the teen not intervened.

Det. Sgt. Todd Elliott told 24 Hour News 8 what happened after 35-year-old Anthony Whitlock broke into Alonda Robinson’s apartment early Friday morning.

It happened at 2 a.m. Friday morning at Teal Run Apartments, located in the 5200 Block of Skyview Lane.

“(Whitlock) had come over uninvited, forced his way in the house and began attacking the boy’s mother with a sword,” Elliott said.

Elliott said Whitlock slashed 35-year-old Robinson with the sword several times, going so far as to cut off some of her fingers. All three of the couple’s children were home during the attack, including a 4-year-old daughter and a 9-year-old son.

But it was the couple’s 13-year-old son who took matters into his own hands to save his mom from his dad.

“The 13-year-old was able to get them separated,” explained Elliott. “He had jumped on his dad’s back and kind of pushed him into the wall, enough to where mom could get away.”

But the boy’s mom could only get so far, before the boy’s dad was at it again.

“The man started to attack her again in there, where the 13-year-old came down the stairs and actually grabbed the sword out of his (dad’s) hand and got it away from him. At that point the man left,” said Elliott.

The 13-year-old son wasn’t injured.

Elliott called the son is a “hero.”

“It appears pretty clear that he very well could have saved his mom’s life,” said Elliott. “And just for this young man to be able to step in and keep his mom from getting attacked, especially when the attacker is his dad, is a pretty amazing thing.”

Whitlock was formally charged with first-degree home invasion and assault with intent to commit murder Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors also charged Whitlock as a four-time habitual offender.

“If convicted on all counts on this one, (Whitlock) could face up to life in prison,” Elliott said.

The court set a $1 million bond.

