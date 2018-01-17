Admirals come back to beat Griffins





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins built a two-goal lead only to see it evaporate in a 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Ben Street opened the scoring in the first period off an assist from Matt Puempel, giving the Griffins a 1-0 lead. Matt Puempel scored in the second period to build the Griffins’ advantage to 2-0.

But from that point on, was pretty much all Admirals.

Bobby Butler, a member of this year’s U.S. Olympic hockey team, scored the next two goals of the game. His first came in the second period to cut the deficit to one point. In the third period, he scored on a breakaway to tie the game at 2.

Milwaukee added two more goals courtesy of Harry Zolnierczyk and Trevor Murphy to build a 4-2 advantage.

The Griffins’ Eric Tangradi scored with just five seconds left to round out the scoring.

Grand Rapids drops to 19-18-1-4.

The Griffins travel to face Milwaukee Friday night before hosting the Rockford, Illinois, IceHogs Saturday night at Van Andel Arena.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

