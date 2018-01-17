Athens school employee investigated, off the job

ATHENS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Athens Area Schools employee has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate conduct” is underway, the district said.

In a letter to parents posted on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Joseph Huepenbecker said police and Children’s Protective Services had been notified of the allegations, the nature of which was not specified.

The name of the employee involved was also not released, and the letter didn’t state what type of position the employee holds within the district.

The district says it’s cooperating with the police investigation and “will take appropriate action when the necessary information is available.”

“Student safety and well-being remain our top priority,” the letter assured parents.

