Avoiding winter-time injuries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter activities can be a lot of fun for your family, but accidents and injuries do happen. If your child is injured and you suspect they may have a fracture, it is important for them to see a pediatric orthopedic specialist right away. Dr. John Kemppainen is a pediatric orthopedic specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is here to tell us more about the expert and convenient care available at their fracture clinic.

If it’s a major broken bone, you or your child will know. But a lot of injuries are minor, so you probably won’t know for sure… which is why it’s important to have a pediatric orthopedic specialist check it and get X-rays.

Some signs you should seek medical care for your child:

Swelling, bruising or tenderness around the injured part

Painful to move it, touch it, or if foot/leg – walk on it

Why does going to a pediatric specialist matter? A fractured or broken bone in a growing child needs to be treated correctly, so there isn’t an impact on the child down the road.

It’s not the same as treating an adult. Pediatric orthopedic specialists are specially trained to help kids.

The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Fracture Clinic allows injured children to be seen by their skilled pediatric orthopedic team to determine the extent of the injury and start treatment. The team includes pediatric orthopedic surgeons, physician assistants, nurses and technicians, all of whom have specialized training in pediatric orthopedics. You can get specialized care without a trip to the urgent care or emergency room.

Services offered

X-ray

Splinting and casting (waterproof available)

Pain control

Consults

Reductions procedure to set a broken bone

Surgery

Referral to therapy to improve strength and function after treatment

School activity guidelines during and after injury treatment

Some reductions and surgeries may be scheduled at a later date at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

You can just walk in from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Monday to Friday

We also offer same day appointments, Monday to Friday. Just call the office to schedule.

No referrals are needed to visit the clinic.

Pediatric Orthopedics

35 Michigan Street NE, Suite 4150

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Phone 616.267.2600

helendevoschildrens.org/orthopedics

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

