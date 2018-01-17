Fire damages Kzoo apartment building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews battled a fire for over an hour Wednesday at a Kalamazoo apartment building.

It happened at 7:58 a.m. in the 3000 block of Heatherdowns Lane in Kalamazoo. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire and smoke conditions but were able to get the fire under control in about an hour.

All of the residents were able to exit the building, and no injuries were reported.

The fire only damaged the apartment it originated in, but one more apartment sustained water damage from crews working to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

