Investigators interview murder-suicide survivor

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives are releasing more details surrounding an apparent murder-suicide along I-96 in Ionia County earlier this month.

Amedy Dewey was the lone survivor of the incident, suffering a traumatic gunshot wound to the head. As Dewey has recovered, she has been able to communicate with Ionia County deputies about exactly what took place along I-96 near the Nash Highway exit in Boston Township.

She told investigators 50-year-old David Somers shot her and his 50-year-old wife Lisa Somers before turning the gun on himself.

The incident started after Dewey and her mother returned from a cruise vacation in Florida, which David Somers was originally supposed to attend. However, he opted out of the trip days before it was set to leave.

Deputies say Dewey told them David Somers picked them up from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox; both Amedy and her mother didn’t know there was a shotgun in the vehicle.

While traveling eastbound on I-96 towards Midland where Dewey lived, deputies say David and Lisa Somers got into an argument over accusations of his infidelity. Dewey reported David Somers’ driving became more erratic and reached excessive speeds for weather conditions at the time.

Dewey said she and her mother got out of the vehicle after David Somers had pulled it off the roadway, and she heard her mother yell, “He’s got a gun!”

At that point, Dewey communicated to deputies that she got back into the vehicle and tried to hide from her stepfather in the back seat. She said she looked back over her shoulder just before she was shot and it took her a moment to realize what had happened to her.

Investigators determined the shot was from a 12-gauge slug that came from the back of the car through the open lift gate. Dewey didn’t see or hear what happened to her mother.

Dewey told authorities after she was shot, her immediate instinct was, “I’m not going to die. This is not how I’m going to die!”

She described trying to use her cellphone to call for help, climbing over the front seat to use the vehicle’s lights and horn to alert others, and even getting out of the vehicle to try to flag down passersby.

At least one driver who called 911 that night described seeing someone trying to wave for help, but the passerby didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.

Investigators have determined underlying domestic issues were a factor in the incident. Multiple sources previously confirmed David Somers was investigated by police for a relationship with an underage girl.

Deputies say David Somers was being treated for a brain tumor which may have also contributed to the incident.

Investigators are awaiting autopys and toxicology tests to determine if David Somers was under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

