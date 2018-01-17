MI Senate spent $269K on sex harassment complaints

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Senate spent $269,000 to investigate and settle sexual harassment complaints against one or more senators more than a decade ago.

The figure was provided to The Associated Press Wednesday in response to a public-records request.

A spokeswoman says the accused senator or senators are no longer lawmakers, and the name or names won’t be disclosed because the Senate doesn’t release personnel records. The Legislature isn’t subject to Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act but must release financial information under legislative rules and the state constitution.

The Senate has also spent $7,500 investigating a gender discrimination complaint that was found to have no merit.

In the past year, at least 14 legislators in 10 states have resigned from office following accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct.

