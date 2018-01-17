PD: Suspect in paralyzed man’s murder arrested in GR

Related Coverage Paralyzed man killed in downtown GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The person police believe murdered a paralyzed man in downtown Grand Rapids is in custody, according to investigators.

The Grand Rapids Police Department announced Wednesday that officers had arrested 28-year-old Kevin Ezell in connection to the June 10, 2017 shooting death of 28-year-old Demond Carlus Bridgeforth.

Police found Bridgeforth in the 100 block of Sheldon Boulevard SE; he died at the scene.

Officers working with the FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Ezell in the 400 block of Webster Street NW, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Ezell faces charges of open murder and a felony firearm offense. It’s unclear when he will appear in court.

Family members said Bridgeforth used a wheelchair after being paralyzed in a previous shooting. Police confirmed Bridgeforth was shot in the chest while outside a South Division Avenue grocery story in July 2011.

