PD: Suspect in paralyzed man’s murder arrested in GR

24 Hour News 8 web staff Published:
Kevin Martel Ezell
A 2016 booking photo of Kevin Martel Ezell. (Kent County Correctional Facility)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The person police believe murdered a paralyzed man in downtown Grand Rapids is in custody, according to investigators.

The Grand Rapids Police Department announced Wednesday that officers had arrested 28-year-old Kevin Ezell in connection to the June 10, 2017 shooting death of 28-year-old Demond Carlus Bridgeforth.

Police found Bridgeforth in the 100 block of Sheldon Boulevard SE; he died at the scene.

An undated courtesy photo of Demond Bridgeforth.

Officers working with the FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Ezell in the 400 block of Webster Street NW, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release.

Ezell faces charges of open murder and a felony firearm offense. It’s unclear when he will appear in court.

Family members said Bridgeforth used a wheelchair after being paralyzed in a previous shooting. Police confirmed Bridgeforth was shot in the chest while outside a South Division Avenue grocery story in July 2011.