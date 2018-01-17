Police: 1 dead in shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police have blocked off the 200 block of Montgomery Street SE, east of Jefferson Avenue. That’s a residential area. People are asked to avoid the area while emergency responders work.

UPDATE: @GrandRapidsPD now says one person is dead in Montgomery SE shooting, it’s now a death investigation @WOODTV — Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) January 17, 2018

Details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

Police did not immediately provide any information about the identity of the person who died.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

