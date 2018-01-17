Possible norovirus outbreak at Davenport University

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of norovirus at Davenport University.

The Kent County Health Department confirms to 24 Hour News 8 that nearly 100 students have experienced symptoms consistent with norovirus. Health officials are collecting samples to test for the contagious virus.

In a release, Davenport officials said cases were first reported over the weekend, and those who have become ill have been asked to remain isolated.

The university said it is following all health department recommendations and attempting to provide care for those who have become ill.

Full statement from Davenport University:

After consulting with the Kent County Health Department, it is believed that a norovirus outbreak has occurred on Davenport University’s W.A. Lettinga Campus in Grand Rapids. The first reported cases were over the weekend, and up to 100 students have been affected so far. The University has communicated best practices to prevent the further spread of this virus to faculty, staff and students. Those who have become ill have been asked to remain isolated, whether they reside on campus or off. The University is following all health department recommendations which include increased cleaning frequency in all of our buildings to assist in preventing further spread of the illness. In addition, we are making every effort to provide care and comfort for ill students residing on campus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, norovirus is a contagious virus that can be contracted by contaminated food or water, by touching contaminated surfaces or from an infected person. It can cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

24 Hour News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

