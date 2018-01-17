Search is on for meteorites in southeast Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The search is on for pieces of a meteor that streaked through the sky before breaking up over southeast Michigan Tuesday.

People across the state reported seeing the phenomenon around 8:10 p.m. The meteor traveled at about 28,000 mph over Brighton westward towards Howell, northwest of Detroit, according to a NASA Meteor Watch Facebook post.

NASA says the speed and brightness of the meteor indicate it was likely a yard across before it broke apart in the atmosphere. Doppler weather radar data suggest it’s likely that there are meteorites on the ground in the area, according to the Facebook post.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the meteorite caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake, with its epicenter near New Haven on the state’s east side.

Reports of sightings also came in from Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and southwest Ontario, Canada. WOOD TV8 viewers reported seeing it near Holland, in Byron Center, Grandville, north of Martin and Marshall, among other places.

A meteor is a piece of space debris that enters the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds up to 160,000 mph, the friction with the atmosphere causing heat up and glow. Most are smaller than a basketball and burn up completely before hitting the ground.

This meteor also came with a sonic boom, with many reporting a loud sound.

