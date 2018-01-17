Toddler dies days after US-131 crash killed pregnant mom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash on US-131 that killed a pregnant mom and the child she was carrying has now claimed the life of her 3-year-old son.

Guillermo Arreola died Tuesday at the hospital, her family said on Facebook and a GoFundMe page. He had suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, a fractured skull and internal bleeding from the Jan. 7 crash, according to relatives.

The crash also killed Guillermo’s mother, 21-year-old Valery Arreola, who was eight months pregnant with her son, Emilio. Medical workers delivered the infant, but he died at the hospital.

Valery Arreola’s 5-year-old son, Max, escaped the crash with minor injuries.

Valery Arreola was merging onto northbound US-131 from Franklin Street in Grand Rapids when her car stalled. She was on her cellphone asking her father for help when a pickup truck rear-ended her car, Michigan State Police said. Her dad heard the crash.

MSP say they’re waiting on the results of a crash reconstruction report to decide what, if any, charges the pickup truck driver could face.

The Arreola family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. So far, donors have contributed nearly $17,000 towards the $25,000 goal.

