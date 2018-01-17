W. MI hospitals teaming up to fight the flu

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan hospitals are pulling together to stop the spread of the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control has declared this flu season a flu epidemic.

Spectrum Health, Mercy Health, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health, Mary Free Bed and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services are coming together in hopes of spreading their message as far as possible.

The hospitals are asking people to limit visits to their facilities and the number of people who accompany them. They want people who do visit their facilities to be healthy.

Healthy people are described by the group as not experiencing a fever, cough, sore throat, a runny nose or congestion.

The group is also reminding people most flu symptoms can be treated at home. Patients are asked to stay home from the hospital or clinic unless they are experiencing severe symptoms.

