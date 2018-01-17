Whitecaps accepting entries for 2018 food contest

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps are calling all food gurus to submit their ideas for new food items to be served at Fifth Third Ballpark this year.

Fifth Third Ballpark has been calling upon fans to submit their food for the past eight years.

Past winners have introduced new food items such as the Baco, a taco shell made of bacon, and the Beercheese Poutine, consisting of a combination of waffle fries, pulled pork, beer cheese and barbecue sauce.

The Beercheese Poutine was such a hit that it was named Ballpark Digest’s “Biggest New Food Item” for 2017.

Whitecaps Vice President Jim Jarecki said fans get creative with their submissions.

“The ideas we see from fans can get really crazy,” Jarecki said in a release. “The submissions from the fans show their passion for interesting foods, and it just blows us away every year.”

Voting for the 2018 concessions item will take place on Feb. 27 on the Whitecaps website. The winning entry will be added to the stadium’s menu.

Fans interested in participating need to submit their idea by Jan. 31.

Submissions can be emailed to playball@whitecapsbaseball.com, the Whitecaps’ website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Submissions should include a description and picture.

