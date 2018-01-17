Willis’ defense wants to postpone Heeringa trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Jeffrey Willis’ trial for the murder of Jessica Heeringa may be delayed.

The trial for the kidnapping and murder of Heeringa in April 2013 is currently scheduled to start March 6. However, Willis’ defense team has asked for a delay in the case.

A judge will hear arguments on the defense’s motion to adjourn Jan. 26, then make a decision on whether to grant it.

Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

Willis is already in prison for shooting and killing Rebekah Bletsch near her home in rural Muskegon County in the summer of 2014.

His cousin, Kevin Bluhm, previously pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder. Authorities say he helped his cousin bury Heeringa’s body. Last week, Bluhm was sentenced to time served and released from jail.

Heeringa’s remains have never been found. Authorities think Willis moved her body later.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

