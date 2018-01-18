2-year-old, woman killed in GR shooting

Related Coverage GRPD investigates suspicious death, injured child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and her 2-year-old child grandson were killed in a shooting Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Police have identified the victims as 46-year-old Germaine Brown and King Talbert.

Emergency responders were called to a residence on the 200 block of Montgomery Street SE, east of Jefferson Avenue, around 2:50 p.m. for a medical call. Upon arrival, responders found Brown and the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brown’s husband called 911 to report the incident, was taken in for questioning by police and was released after determining he was not a suspect. Police don’t have anyone in custody at this time.

The child was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where he survived until 11:30 p.m., police said.

Police determined Brown resided at the home and was babysitting the child.

An autopsy will take place Thursday to determine the cause and manner of death, which police said they believe to be a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Kristen Rogers at 616.456.4079, Det. Eric Fannon at 616.456.3348, Det. Amy Lowrie at 616.456.3427 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

