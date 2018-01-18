$2M grant to improve Coopersville water system

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Coopersville is getting $2.1 million from the federal government to upgrade its water infrastructure.

According to a Thursday release, the city will increase the capacity and reliability of its water system so it’s in a better position to handle developing dairy processing and manufacturing industries.

The project is expected to create 70 jobs and lead to $54 million in private investment.

The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration. The West Michigan Regional Planning Commission helped plan the project.

