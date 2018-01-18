Body of missing Kzoo man found in Detroit

Related Coverage KDPS investigating suspicious disappearance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A South Haven man was arrested on open murder charges after police found the body of a missing Kalamazoo man.

William Gray, 69, was found dead in Detroit this week after last being seen in December. Police arrested a 34-year-old South Haven man in connection to his death.

Gray’s disappearance was considered suspicious by police, who said an altercation may have led up to him going missing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

