Cure your financial ‘holiday hangover’





GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — As the days inch closer to February, financial burdens from December are now starting to creep up on many consumers. There is an effective way to tackle your holiday debt, according to a West Michigan financial expert.

Tom Jacobs, president and founder of Jacobs Financial Services, told 24 Hour News 8 that the average American took on about $1,054 worth of debt in 2017. That amount may be high for people who rely heavily on credit cards during the holiday season.

“We see it all the time,” Jacobs told 24 Hour News 8. “I think a lot of people go into the holidays unprepared. They just simply don’t have a plan. They don’t have a budget. They end up overspending.”

Jacobs said that he understands how a gift giving mindset can lead to a financial downfall.

“One thing leads to another — I bought one gift for Jim, but I didn’t buy one for Fred. Jim’s (gift) was $20. I need to make sure I spend at least $20 on Fred. People just kind of go into it willy-nilly. They don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Jacobs said that is how people end up starting the year with a load of debt.

He and his staff put together a “Holiday Hangover Kit.” It’s a five-step plan to tackle heavy holiday debt:

Make a plan. Find frugal entertainment. Start a snowball Effect. Look for lower rates. Plan for next year.

“First, we need to have a budget. We need to have an outline. We need to know what the situation is,” Jacobs explained.

He recommends listing all debt on a spreadsheet or writing them out. Consumers need to know how much they owe, payment deadlines, interest rates, etc.

For the second step, Jacobs said that things as small as skipping the movies and renting a DVD can help a lot. He explained to 24 Hour News 8 what the “snowball effect” is and why it’s important.

“Simply listing our debts smallest to largest, and we attack that smallest debt first,” he said. “This is an emotional thing, and if we can get some traction by paying off some debt — get that snowball started — it becomes easier and easier.”

