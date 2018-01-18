More survivors to speak at ex-sports doc’s sentencing

Listen to victim statements streaming live on woodtv.com.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Larry Nassar, the former sports doctor who sexually assaulted his patients, will hear from several more of his victims when his sentencing hearing resumes today.

A total of 101 victims or representatives for victims were slated to speak during the hearing — an unprecedented number. So far, about half of those have had their opportunity to confront Nassar. He has been largely unresponsive, resolutely staring down.

Victims have described the pain of the abuse and the ways it has followed them in the form of depression, anger and distrust. Some said they had suicidal thoughts. On Wednesday, a man who considered Nassar a mentor and referred athletes to him said he is plagued by guilt. He told Nassar to “go to hell.” But some victims said that having the chance to face Nassar in court finally gave them a voice. A Grand Rapids attorney representing some of the women called the statements “healing.”

Because there are so many planned victim impact statements, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina isn’t expected to issue a sentence until Friday. Prosecutors are seeking a minimum of at least 40 years in prison.

Regardless of what sentence she issues, Nassar, 54, will almost certainly spend the rest of his life in prison. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Nassar was a sports doctor for the Michigan State University and U.S. Olympic gymnastics teams. Team USA gymnasts, including gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles, have also said he abused them.

But Nassar hasn’t been charged for those alleged assaults. The case he’s being sentenced for involves seven girls who he admitted to molesting at his office at MSU, his home and at a Lansing-area gymnastics club. All but one of the girls was a gymnast.

