Detroit, GR left off list of possible 2nd Amazon HQ sites

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Detroit and Grand Rapids aren’t on Amazon’s list of cities under consideration for the online retail giant’s second headquarters.

Seattle-based Amazon on Thursday named 20 cities that didn’t include the Michigan cities, which had submitted a proposal. Amazon plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

The economic development group Right Place has led the efforts to put together the Amazon proposal in Grand Rapids.

“As much as this process helped identify our major assets, it also helped us to assess our gaps and where we can continue to improve. We plan to continue working together as a region to market West Michigan as a destination for business success,” Right Place President and CEO Birgit Klohs said in a release Thursday.

Detroit’s proposal included office space in existing buildings, more space in projects under development and vacant land. Amazon had made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big factor in its decision about where to locate the project.

Mayor Mike Duggan picked Quicken Loans founder Dan Gilbert to lead the team pursuing Amazon.

Duggan says Thursday that Detroit’s proposal “showed a clear vision for the future” of the city.

In a statement, Gov. Rick Snyder said it is disappointing Detroit will not be welcoming the headquarters in the heart of “our Comeback City.”

Snyder’s full statement:

“It’s disappointing we will not be welcoming a new Amazon headquarters to Detroit, but appreciate their continued investment and expansion in Michigan, including right in the heart of our Comeback City. Detroit’s proposal to Amazon was incredible and garnered positive attention for the city from all across the world. As a state we will continue to pursue these types of valuable opportunities for our talented workforce.

We are a top 10 state and we will continue driving to be the best in the nation. There is no limit to what Michiganders can do, and this proposal demonstrated exactly how we can marshal our resources and collaborate. Throughout the process of putting together this bid, we learned our greatest strengths and identified areas where we can improve. Now we are even more ready for the next big prospect. Michigan’s spirit is unstoppable, and so is our comeback. This won’t set us back – we’re accelerating to the next opportunity. We know it’s out there.”

**24 Hour News 8 web staff contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

