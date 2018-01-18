Drive-by shooting suspect enters plea in police dog stabbing

Jose Perez
A 2014 mug shot of Jose Perez from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A drive-by shooting suspect who authorities say stabbed and wounded a Michigan State Police dog in August has pleaded guilty in the case.

The Daily News of Greenville reports 33-year-old Jose Perez Jr. of Grand Rapids entered pleas Wednesday in Montcalm County’s Circuit Court in Stanton to firing a gun at a building and causing serious injury to a police dog. He’s awaiting sentencing.

K-9 Bolt
Photo: Trooper David Cardenas kneels beside an injured K-9 Bolt. (Michigan State Police)

The German shepherd named Bolt was stabbed in the neck when chasing two suspects following a drive-by shooting in Reynolds Township, north of Cedar Springs. Bolt was treated afterward at an animal hospital. The dog lives with Trooper David Cardenas, a canine handler.

The other suspect, 29-year-old Victoria Groth of Grand Rapids, previously pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing a police officer.

