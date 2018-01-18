Eating healthy in the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthier! Sticking to these goals means finding recipes that you and your family actually enjoy. So, to help us out, we’ve invited Chef Jen to share some of her favorite recipes.

Chicken (or Steak) and Veggie Rice Bowls

Serves 4

All you need:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or 2 beef tenderloin steaks), diced

1 cup fresh broccoli florets

1 small red onion, chopped

1 pint cherry tomatoes

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 medium zucchini, chopped

2 peeled garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cups cooked brown rice

Aged balsamic vinegar, for drizzling (optional)

4 storage containers

All you do:

Preheat oven to 450. Line two baking sheets with foil and coat with cooking spray. Place the chicken (or steak) on one baking sheet and the veggies on another. Sprinkle evenly with garlic and spices. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 20 minutes. Place 1 cup rice into each storage container and top evenly with chicken (or steak) and veggies. Drizzle with balsamic (if using). Store in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat, place the contents of each storage container onto serving plates and microwave for 2½-3 minutes.

Nourishing Chicken and Veggie Soup

Serves 6

All you need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

4 carrots, sliced

4 celery stalks, sliced

1 red pepper, diced

1 small head broccoli, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

2 cups shredded chicken breast

8 cups organic chicken stock or bone broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

All you do:

Heat olive oil in a large saucepan or stockpot over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, celery, red pepper and broccoli and cook for 3 minutes, or until lightly softened. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic, parsley and turmeric and stir to combine. Add chicken and chicken stock (or bone broth) and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook for 30 minutes. Adjust seasonings as needed. Serve the soup immediately or allow to cool and ladle into storage containers. Store in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat, ladle into serving bowls and microwave for 2 minutes.

Tuna Salad Lettuce Cups

Makes 2 cups

All you need:

3 (5 oz.) cans quality tuna packed in water,

drained

1/3 cup olive oil or avocado oil mayo

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 celery stalk, diced small

1 small shallot, diced small

¼ bunch flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons toasted sliced almonds

1 tablespoon pickle relish

Salt and pepper, to taste

Butter lettuce leaves or crackers, for serving

All you do:

Place the tuna salad ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Stir with a fork to combine, breaking up any large chunks of tuna as you go. Adjust seasonings as needed. Store in a covered container in the fridge for up to 1 week. To serve, scoop the tuna salad onto lettuce leaves or serve with crackers.

PB and Chocolate Energy Bites

Makes 14 bites

All you need:

1 cup creamy peanut butter

8 pitted medjool dates

½ cup oats

¼ cup shelled hempseeds

¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

¼ cup dark chocolate chips

2 tablespoons water

All you do:

Place peanut butter and dates in a food processor and process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients and pulse until the mixture forms a thick dough. Transfer the dough to a mixing bowl and roll into balls (about 2 tablespoons each). Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

