‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ doughnut up for sale Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-area doughnut shop is getting experimental with its menu.

The Donut Conspiracy, located at 1971 E Beltline Avenue announced on Facebook it will be selling a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos doughnut. Its experiment is receiving a lot of attention online and the business is expecting a high demand for the doughnut.

The Donut Conspiracy opened in 2016 and is known for its creative recipes and fun toppings.

The creation will be on the menu on Saturday only, starting at 10 a.m.

