Former FSU hockey player makes US Olympic team





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the NHL decided to stop sending its stars to the Olympics, it opened the door for a wider pool of people to live their dream.

Chad Billins recognized the opportunity and is now living out what he said doesn’t even qualify as a pipedream. The former Ferris State University player and current Swedish professional will be suiting up for Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

“To be able to put on the USA jersey and play for your country, I don’t think there’s a better feeling,” he said. “It’s such an honor, it takes (away) the sting a little bit that I don’t have a long NHL career yet.”

While Billins hasn’t landed a long-term contract in the NHL yet, he has some experience, playing 10 games with the Calgary Flames. He also was a part of a Calder Cup championship team as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins and went to the Frozen Four at FSU.

He is hoping to add another accomplishment to his list in the shape of a gold medal.

“It kind of gives me chills, I think that’s what keeps driving me,” Billins said.

One of the biggest challenges for Team USA will be learning how to play together. When they arrive in PyeongChang, it will be the first time the entire group has even practiced together.

“We’ll just have to get on the same page real quick,” Billins said. “It’ll be a quick turnaround, but I think we’ll have a really good team.”

