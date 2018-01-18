GRPD sketch leads to arrest of CSC suspect

Related Coverage GRPD seeking tips to identify CSC suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested earlier this week in connection to a criminal sexual conduct case.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released a sketch of the suspect, which led to tipsters helping police identify the man depicted as 31-year-old Xavier Davis.

Davis has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in an incident that occurred Dec. 28 in the 4200 block of Oak Park Drive SE. Police said the victim reported being held at gunpoint and being sexually assaulted.

The investigation also linked Davis to an unrelated October 2017 criminal sexual conduct case, which led to him being charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct.

A probable cause hearing is slated for Jan. 30.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3422.

