GRPS holding school choice expo Thursday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools is hosting its School Choice Expo and Winter Carnival Thursday.

The free event will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Innovation Central, located at 1331 Fountain Street NE near Lafayette Avenue.

The School Choice Expo and Winter Carnival will give parents and prospective students the opportunity to learn about school choices. It will also include family-friendly activities, prizes and free dinner.

Javier Cerventes from Grand Rapids Public Schools spoke with 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak on Thursday.

GRPS offers the largest selection of school choices, including theme schools, in West Michigan, according to a district news release.

The deadline to apply for school choice, which lets parents pick which district to put their children in even if they live outside the boundaries, is Jan. 31. Applications to attend a GRPS school are available online.

